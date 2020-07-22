CHARLEROI
False report alleged: James Glenn Megysey, 24, of 153 Brook Ave., Canton Township, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with making a false alarm to public safety and false reports, court records show. He is accused of calling Washington County 911 about 2:15 a.m. May 27 to falsely report two men overdosing in a residence in the 200 block of Crest Avenue. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
SOUTH STRABANEMan jailed: Jeremy David McClain, 31, of West Walnut Street, Washington, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he caused scratching and bruising to Barbara Fuch in a motel room on Motel 6 Drive about 11 p.m. Monday, court records show. He is being held in Washington County jail on an unrelated warrant and $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: William Gary Reese, 53, of 649 Broad St., Washington, is charged by state police with one count each of theft and receiving stolen property and nine counts of access device fraud, court records show. He is accused of stealing a banking card in Canton Township and using it in late May to make $199 in unauthorized purchases. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set Sunday by District Judge Michael L. Manfredi.