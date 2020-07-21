WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Shaquane Yarbrough, 25, of Summerlea Avenue, Washington, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver heroin, court records show. Police accuse him of having four bricks of the drug and $2,891 about 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 10 block of Burton Avenue. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Yarbrough to Washington County jail without bond because he violated the terms of a previous bond.
WHITELYDrug case: Mary Evelyn Kisner, 18, of Fairchance, and Matthew Christopher Crow, 30, of Masontown, both in Fayette County, are each charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and marijuana possession, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop about 12:20 p.m. July 15 on Route 21 just east of Whitely Township, Greene County. Police said troopers seized a large amount of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and 10 Suboxone strips from the car. Kisner also is charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamine. District Judge D. Glenn Bates signed warrants Friday for their arrests.