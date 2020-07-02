CHARTIERS
Burglary charge: Township police charged an Ohio man Monday with burglary and other related charged after he allegedly broke into the Gabby Food Mart in April. Matthew Saunders Bunting, of Columbus, was also charged with criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, after he allegedly used a crow bar to break the glass in the door of the store, at 2494 W. Pike St., April 23, police said. Bunting then allegedly tried unsuccessfully to open two lottery machines, and check cashing machine, an ATM and a safe, causing damage, according to the criminal complaint. He was successful getting the cash register drawers open, police said, before he fled the scene with $475.