Break-in: Nickolas Allen Kulesza, 40, of McDonald, is charged by McDonald police with burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, Kulesza broke into a home in the 200 block of East Barr Street at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he kicked a basement door off its hinges and damaged items in the house. District Judge Phillippe Melograne sent Kulesza to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
