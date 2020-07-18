ALLENPORT
Assault alleged: Thomas Patrick Crookshank, 58, of 126 Riverview St., Allenport, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Valerie Lahti in the head with an oscillating fan about 7:45 a.m. Friday in his residence, court records show. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Crookshank to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
HANOVER
Woman charged: Hope Farley, 46, of Butler, is charged by state police with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to give information and render aid, court records show. Farley is accused of striking Cory McEachran with her vehicle as she entered Route 22 east about 1 a.m. Aug. 29, 2018. McEachran suffered serious injuries. Police found Farley in her vehicle hidden in an industrial complex on Morgan Road. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
HOUSTON
Charged in crash: Chester William Crothers, 62, of Heidelberg, is charged by state police with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment stemming from a one-vehicle accident about 9 p.m. June 30 at 4 Becker St. Police said the vehicle he drove struck an embankment causing injuries that required surgery for him and a passenger, Amy Sue Anderson. District Judge James Saieva Jr. issued the charges Thursday in a summons.