CANONSBURG
Man jailed: Nicholas A. Pihiou, 52, of 429 Chartiers Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Pihiou of threatening two women with a handgun and choking them about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
SOMERSET
Man jailed: Duane Allen Smith, 49, of 26 Lewis Road, Somerset Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of putting a woman in a choke hold and taking her to the floor about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
WEST BETHLEHEM
Theft alleged: Tina Michelle Carrigan, 51, of 2317 Beallsville Road, West Bethlehem Township, is charged by state police with trespassing, theft, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of stealing a vehicle from Aiden Carrigan about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and fleeing into woods behind her property after returning the vehicle. Troopers found her hiding in a shed. She is in Washington County jail on $3,500 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.