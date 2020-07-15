CANTON
Man jailed: Corey Thomas Wilson, 34, of Washington, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Wilson of pushing himself into a residence in the 100 block of Moon Road and striking John E. Gallo about 12:10 a.m. Monday. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
CECIL
Assault alleged: Walter Marcelo Castro, 61, of 132 Fairway Landing Drive, Cecil Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck his wife in the face in their residence about 2 p.m. Monday, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
CHARLEROI
Theft allegations: Austin Drake Pesca, 26, formerly of Ryan Avenue, North Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with five counts of felony theft, court records show. Police accuse him of stealing gaming equipment, military medals, jewelry and $1,018 from a relative in the 1000 block of Ryan Avenue about 10:30 p.m. July 3. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Monday for Pesca’s arrest.
WASHINGTON
Inmate charged: Ashley Marie White, 39, an inmate at Washington County jail, is charged by city police with aggravated assault by a prisoner, assault by prisoner and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse her of spitting twice on the face of a corrections officer while being detained on a warrant about 3 p.m. June 12. District Judge Robert Redlinger set her bond Monday at $25,000.