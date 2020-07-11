BENTLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Jeffrey William Irwin, 34, of 3 Liberty St., Bentleyville, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Irwin of striking Kristen Hill in the head and threatening to kill her about 7:30 p.m. July 3 at Main Street and Reservoir Drive. District Judge Curtis Thompson issued the charges Friday in a summons.
DONORA
Weapons charge: Jonathon Hodgson, 22, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Donora police with carrying a .45-caliber handgun without a license stemming from a traffic stop about 10 p.m. July 3 in the 600 block of Meldon Avenue, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Thursday via summons.
INDEPENDENCE
Burglary, assault alleged: Jolene D. Moore, 38, and Stacey Elliot, 47, both of Avella, are each charged by McDonald police with burglary, trespassing, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, court records show. The suspects are accused of breaking into a residence in the 1700 block of Avella Road and striking Jesse Ondrick in the head with their fists and a bottle and lamp about 11:30 a.m. June 7. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charges Thursday via summons.
MONONGAHELA
Man jailed: Cody Warren, 40, of 402 E. Main St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he slammed Christina Warren’s head into a door about 1 a.m. Friday in their residence, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent him to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
Drug arrest: Stephen Francis Matinsky III, 22, of 1160 Dennis Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and resisting arrest stemming from a disturbance about 2 a.m. July 2 at Railroad and Second streets, court records show. He is free on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.