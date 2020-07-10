CECIL
Woman jailed: Heloane Maranha Henrique, 20, of 8 Binotto St., Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she scarred Scott Warman with numerous scratches at his residence in the 500 block of Georgetown Road about 11 p.m. Wednesday, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent her to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Donald Lee Wright Jr., 30, of 49 Beech St., Cecil Township, is charged by township police with pushing Sarra Ealy in the face and burning her neck with a cigarette about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in his residence, court records show. He is free on $7,500 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
CHARLEROIDrug arrest: Joshua Lamont Smith, 27, of 316 Washington Ave. Rear, Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from allegations a state parole officer discovered 186 heroin stamp bags, Xanax bars, three bottles of steroids and $5,374 at Smith’s residence during a compliance check about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Smith to Washington County jail without bond.
MONESSEN
Burglary case: Lakeshia Anitra Harrell, 28, of Pitcarin, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Harrell of crawling through a window to enter 27 Columbus Drive and strike Makayla Neff and Amber Worthy in their heads about 2:20 a.m. June 25. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Thursday for Harrell’s arrest.
Drug arrest: Robert Charles Marshall, 38, of 10 Elm St., Monessen, is charged by city police with possessing of heroin with intent to deliver about 7 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Grand Boulevard, court records show. District Judge Wayne Vlasic released Marshall Tuesday on unsecured bond.
NORTH FRANKLINWoman jailed: Eva R. Gilbert, 52, of 670 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, theft, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Gilbert is accused of forcing her way into 92 Spring Valley Drive, grabbing Michael Kaempf by the chest and stealing his keys about 10 a.m. Tuesday. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent her to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
SMITH
Man wanted: Donald L. Brown II, 46, of New Kensington, is charged by Cecil police with corruption of minors and indecent assault over allegations he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl at separate locations in June, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis signed a warrant Wednesday for Brown’s arrest.