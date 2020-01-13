CHARLEROI
Man arraigned: Louis Clay, 43, of 803 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Clay of using a belt to apply welts to a child about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in his residence, court records show. Clay is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
FALLOWFIELD
Stalking alleged: Marcus Andrew Dulik, 32, of 127 Pershing Boulevard, Cumberland Township, Greene County, is charged by state police with stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Dulik is accused of hand-delivering a typed letter causing fear to a woman who resides in the 300 block of Redds Mill Road about 1:45 p.m. Jan. 2. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Monday in a summons.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Kyla Jerae Davis, 22, of 705 Park Manor Road, Monessen, is charged by city police with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct over allegations she struck Jaquan Dajour Ford in the head about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in her residence, court records show. Davis is free on $10,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Man charged: Devin Daniel Sims, 18, of Versailles, Allegheny County, is charged by Monongahela police with driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Sims of speeding and cutting off a tractor-trailer with a baby in his vehicle about 1 p.m. Saturday on Route 837 at Electric Way. Sims is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
SPEERS
Man charged: Tyler Michael Slade, 26, of 124 Crest Ave., Charleroi, is charged by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop and render aid, abandoning a vehicle on a highway, public drunkenness, causing an accident involving damage to unattended property, failure to notify police of an accident and a string of traffic violations, court record show. Police accuse Slade of fleeing on foot after he crashed his vehicle Nov. 29 into a concrete divider on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange. Police filed the charges Thursday before District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.