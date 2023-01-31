NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Michael Stephen Lloyd, 36, of Eighty Four, is charged by Highmark Health police with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Canonsburg Hospital shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. Police said that Lloyd was drunk and attempted to leave the building. Lloyd allegedly struck an officer in the face in the hospital parking lot. After he was back in the hospital, Lloyd tried to grab an officer’s Taser, according to the complaint. District Judge Eric Porter sent Lloyd to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.