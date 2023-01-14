CECIL
Stolen gun: Brian Lee Grant Jr., 28, of Canonsburg, is charged by Cecil Township police with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police pulled over a vehicle driven by Grant’s girlfriend near the intersection of Morganza Road and Baker Road to serve an arrest warrant for Grant, who was in the passenger seat. Grant was taken into custody, and police found he was in possession of a pistol stolen out of Somerset County. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Grant to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
