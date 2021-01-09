CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Matthew Alexander Dillard, 20, of 1029 Arch St., Washington, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with possessing contraband, drug possession, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and giving police a false identity stemming from a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, court records show. Police accuse him of having a small amount of cocaine while being placed in Washington County jail on a state parole violation.
CANTON
Driver injured: Terra R. Redford-Hillen, 26, of Buffalo Township, was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after her vehicle collided with another driven by Cecil D. Louk, 85, of Washington, at South Hewitt Avenue and McKee Road about 11 a.m. Wednesday, state police said. The extent of her injuries were unknown, police said.
ROSTRAVER
Pair jailed: William Elvin Cochran, 33, of Export, and Courtney Nicole Cline, 33, of Delmont, are each charged by state police with felony theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse them of stealing a travel trailer worth $16,000 from Benczo Auto Repair, 4691 Route 51 North in Rostraver, about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 28. District Judge Charles Christner sent Cochran to Westmoreland County jail on $250,000 bond. Cline is jailed on $25,000 bond.