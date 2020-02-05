SOMERSET
Assaults alleged: Robert Petrick, 27, of Almond Road, Somerset Township, and Kristen Lynn Gray, 27, of Grant Street, Cokeburg, are each charged by state police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. They are accused of injuring each other during an argument in Petrick's residence about 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Both are free on $5,000 unsecured bonds.
WASHINGTON
Resisting arrest: Mason Doyle Smith, 28, of 255 E. Hallam St., Washington, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness by city police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 30, police were at Smith's residence after he punched a window and was bleeding. Smith got into an argument with another man and police attempted to separate them. Police said Smith acted "aggressively" while police attempted to arrest him.