CANTON
Man jailed: James Joseph Woods III, 45, of 703 Sixth St., Marianna, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Woods of threatening in a Wednesday social media post to kill Joanie Lee Robinson of Canton Township and again that day in front of his neighbor while he threw a refrigerator into the street. Woods is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set Thursday by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
NEW EAGLE
Man jailed: Eric Thomas Ott, 39, of 1129 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, is charged by Monongahela police with illegal possession of a firearm, drug possession and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of acting erratically while on several drugs, including methamphetamine, about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at 39 Applewood Drive. He is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set Thursday by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Woman charged: Tina Marie Black, 42, of 1941 Pleasant Grove Road, East Finley Township; Ricky Le Stonesifer, 43, of 496 Plum Sock Road, Morris Township; and James Joseph Duchi, 23, of 1316 Templeton Run Road, East Finley Township, are each charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse them of severely assaulting Jason Alexander Carpenter about 2 a.m. Jan. 25 outside of a bar in the 3000 block of West Chestnut Street. Black also is charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property over accusations she stole Carpenter's wallet containing $180. Police filed the charges Thursday before District Judge Robert Redlinger.
SOMERSET
Threat alleged: Branden Carey, 35, of Canonsburg, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct over allegations he threatened Jan. 31 over the phone to kill a 62-year-old woman and rip off her face at her residence on Swagler Road, police said. Carey is free on $25,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTON
Man charged: Patrick David Ellis, 46, of 605 W. Chestnut St., Washington, is charged by city police with dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a DUI-suspended license stemming from a traffic stop about 11:10 p.m. Jan. 26 at West Chestnut Street and Canton Avenue, court records show. Police accuse Ellis of having $3,622 and an owe sheet containing names of known drug dealers. Police filed the charges Thursday before District Judge Robert Redlinger.