CARROLL
Warrant signed: Herbents Nocent, 39, of 99 Prospect Ave., Charleroi, is charged by township police with aggravated assault over allegations he bit a nurse’s forearm and attempted to kick a police officer in the face about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 in Mon Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for Nocent’s arrest.
ROSTRAVER
Theft alleged: William Elmer Patterson, 50, of 640 Marne Ave., Monongahela, is charged by Rostraver police with forgery, theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Patterson of using an invalid check to steal $250 from a GetGo, 4285 Route 51, about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 16. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Charles Christner.
Man charged: Isaiah William Jones, 27, of 110 N. Water St., Masontown, is charged by Rostraver police with resisting arrest and escape, court records show. Police used a stun gun to apprehend Jones on a parole violation after he ran from officers at a business in the 700 block of Rostraver Road about 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Police filed the charges Tuesday before District Judge Charles Christner.