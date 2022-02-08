EAST BETHLEHEM
Animal cruelty charge: Vincent Michael Sechrengost, 31, of Greensburg, is charged by Centerville police with aggravated cruelty to animals, animal cruelty, endangering the welfare of children and criminal mischief. According to court documents, Sechrengost threw an aquarium containing a gecko, killing the animal, and a cage with two guinea pigs Feb. 3 at a home in the 400 block of Front Street. The incident, which caused significant damage to the house, court records state, occurred in the presence of two children. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Sechrengost to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.