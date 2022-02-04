NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Daniel Lee Gizoni, 40, of Canonsburg, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, driving under the influence and several traffic violations. According to court documents, Gizoni assaulted a woman at an Elm Street apartment about 11:45 p.m. Monday. The woman told police that Gizoni choked her, ripped out an earring and bit her. Gizoni was gone by the time police arrived. Police arrested him in the parking lot of a gas station on Route 519. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Gizoni to the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.