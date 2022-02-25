N.CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Leonardo Amilcar, 21, of Conrad Avenue, North Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional Police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and reckless endangerment. According to court records, Amilcar choked his wife and threatened to kill her and their child while holding a butcher knife at his residence about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 20. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Amilcar to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
PETERS
Forgery: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of William Raber, 64, of 133 Bittersweet Circle, who is charged by Peters police with multiple counts of forgery, access device fraud, identity theft and theft by unlawful taking. According to court records, Raber stole $28,500 from a Peters Township woman after stealing her checkbook and forging her signature.