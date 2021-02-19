CANTON
Woman jailed: Brooke Isabella White, 19, of 76 Mesta Drive, Canton Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse White of slapping Dallas Coburn in the face, choking him and then attempting to hit him with a car about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at her residence. District Judge Gary Havelka sent her to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
DONORA
Assault alleged: Philip Mercurio, 28, of 302 Rachel Drive, Rostraver Township, is charged by borough police with simple assault, harassment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, court records show. Police accuse Mercurio of punching Ladaisa Majors several times in the head about 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of First Street. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
EAST FINLEY
Burglary case: Aurelious Anthony Taylor, 18, of 225 Laurie Lane, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, receiving stolen property and theft, court records show. Taylor is accused of breaking into the 1955 Pleasant Grove Road residence of Ian Maklavic about 11 a.m. Tuesday and stealing items valued at $5,000. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Taylor to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.