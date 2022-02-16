WAYNESBURG
Assault alleged: Cortland J. Rogers, 28, and Shawna Marie Smith, 23, both of 41 Wood St., Waynesburg, are charged by Waynesburg police with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. According to court documents, Rogers and Smith assaulted a woman at their residence about 8 a.m. Monday. The woman, who had injuries to her head and face, told police she was tied up and that Rogers pointed a gun at her. District Judge David Balint sent both to jail, setting Rogers’ bond at $250,000 and Smith’s at $100,000.