BENTLEYVILLE
Theft: State police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters at the AutoZone at 107 Wilson Road, Bentleyville that took place between Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. The store manager discovered the catalytic convertors had been stolen from delivery vehicles and reported the theft to police.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Michael Anthony Sims, 42, of 200 Baltimore Ave., North Franklin Township is charged by state police with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. According to court documents, Sims strangled a woman and threatened to kill her at his residence at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Sims to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.