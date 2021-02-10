CENTERVILLE
Assault alleged: Omani J. Callaway, 28, of 332 Main St., Richeyville, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she injured Adam Mohamed’s face outside of her residence about 5 p.m. Monday, court records show. District Judge Ethan Ward sent her to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
EAST WASHINGTON
Man charged: Patrick Lewis Parkman, 29, of 422 E. Wheeling St., East Washington, is charged by borough police with trespassing, drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse him of being in a guest house uninvited with several jars and bags of marijuana in the 100 block of Lemoyne Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Parkman is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.