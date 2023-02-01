CALIFORNIA
Cemetery vandalism: Cody David Kimmel, 29, of California, is charged by California police with institutional vandalism, intentional desecration of a public monument and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Old California Cemetery for reports of somebody throwing flags. Police took Kimmel into custody upon arrival and found about 10 flags had been removed from the ground. There were also five memorial markers that had been removed or damaged, and a grave stone that had fallen over. District Judge Joshua Kanalis arraigned Kimmel Monday afternoon. According to court records, Kanalis denied Kimmel bond because he had two bench warrants out for his arrest and was on the run from probation.
