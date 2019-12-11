CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Derrick Michael Wilkins, 21, of 607 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with obstruction, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling, trespassing, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Wilkins of struggling with officers who responded to a complaint about him knocking on a door and demanding money from a resident of the 600 block of Fourth Street about 9 p.m. Sunday. He is in Washington County jail on a parole detainer and $25,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
Drug charge: Shelley Lynn Beebe, 49, of 260 Twin Bridge Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with illegal possession of a few Percoset doses stemming from a traffic stop on Pennsylvania Avenue about 8 p.m. Dec. 2, court records show. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charge Friday in a summons.