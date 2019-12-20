BENTLEYVILLE
Man jailed: Erick Joseph Gallagher, 49, of 922 Bentleyville Rd., Fallowfield Township, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, harassment, loitering and prowling and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Gallagher of breaking a window to enter his estranged wife’s residence in the 100 block of Helen St. late Tuesday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
CANTON
Sexual assault: Francis Clinton Moore, 18, of 195 McAdam Ave., Washington, was charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Moore inappropriately touched a 12-year-old boy in October. Moore was placed in the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond, set by District Judge David Mark.
DONORA
Warrant signed: Andrue Pritchett, 29, of 6435 14th St., Monessen, is charged by Donora police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and giving police a false identification, court records show. Police accuse Pritchett of having a large amount of crack and $257 during a traffic stop about 9.m. Dec. 12 at Chestnut Street and Modisette Avenue. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for Pritchett’s arrest.
NEW EAGLE
Man charged: Brandon Danilchak, 32, of 1109 Chess St., Monongahela, is charged by Monongahela police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police claim to have seized 3.4 grams of crack from him after finding him passed out in his stopped vehicle about 12:50 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 400 block of Main Street. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for Danilchak’s arrest.
NORTH BETHLEHEM
Men wanted: Warrants are out for the arrests of Daniel Barker, 36, of 20 Oak Circle, Ellsworth, and Gary Dale Decker, Jr., 35, of 42 Main St., West Pike Run Township. They face charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, the pair broke into a home in the 40 block of Redwood Lane and stole multiple firearms, jewelry and about $1,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen items was $6,900.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Man jailed: Joshua Anthony Wilkerson, 30, of 913½ Broad St., Washington, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of kicking and choking Alexis Jean DeBlaso about 6 p.m. Wednesday at 10 Bel Air Drive. Wilkerson is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.
WASHINGTON
Woman jailed: Marin Elizabeth Oreski, 38, of 239 S. Lincoln St., Washington, is charged by city police with theft and receiving stolen property over allegations she had a stolen vehicle about 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of N. Main Street, court records show. She is in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set by district Judge Larry Hopkins.
Drug arrest: Wilco Lee McClain, 25, of Jollick Manor, Washington, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and driving with a suspended or revoked license stemming from a traffic stop about 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Maiden Street. Police seized $175 and 14 grams of marijuana from McClain, who is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Larry Hopkins.