CANTON
Assault alleged: Skylynn Nichole Stewart, 18, of 226 Charles St., was charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after she allegedly struck her mother several times in the face with a wrench. Police said Stewart and her mother had argued about money about 4 p.m. Saturday before Stewart pulled her mother’s hair and struck her multiple times in the face with the wrench, leaving a laceration. Stewart was arraigned Sunday night by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $10,000 bond.
CENTERVILLE
Man jailed: Richard A. Liberatore, 50, of 312 Second St., Vestaburg, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck a neighbor, Anna Chiovitti, twice in the mouth at her residence about 6 a.m. Saturday, court records show. Liberatore is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
NEW EAGLE
Threat alleged: Joshua Tyler Stone, 28, of New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Stone is accused of threatening Brittany Ragazzani with a gun and machete about 1 a.m. Sunday in Crestview Estate. He is free on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Adam Heath Fowler, 36, of 540 Sugar Maple Circle, North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of choking his wife, Marysol Fowler, and slamming her head several times into a wall before 9 a.m. Saturday in their residence. Adam Fowler is free on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.