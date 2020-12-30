PETERS
Assaults alleged: Daniel Joseph Chismar Jr., 18, of 103 Cherrywood Court, Peters Township, is charged by township police with indecent assault and corruption of minors, court records show. Police accuse him of having inappropriate contact with a girl over the past five years after she told friends and a mandated reporter about the assaults in August. Chismar is scheduled to be arraigned today before District Judge Jesse Pettit.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: Zelcon Walker, 25, who is homeless, is charged by the state attorney general’s office with criminal use of a cellphone and theft, court records show. Walker is accused of agreeing to sell a confidential informant a handgun and heroin Sept. 1 at a service station on W. Chestnut Street. The informant returned from the meeting with a fake gun and a bag containing no drugs. Walker is in Washington County jail on $75,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.