MONESSEN
Man wanted: Harry Bechtol, 52, of 210 Oneida St., Monessen, is charged by city police with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and trespassing. Police accuse him of entering a neighbor’s residence and stealing two televisions and pills about 7 a.m. Saturday. Police received a second complaint about Bechtol about the same time involving the theft of a table and chair from a porch on Schoonmaker Avenue. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Wednesday for the suspect’s arrest.
Theft alleged: Robert A. Kalvesmaki, 69, of 906 Westgate Manor, Monessen, is charged by city police with robbery and theft over allegation he stole $250 and 24 Suboxone doses from a neighbor about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. District Judge Wayne Vlasic released the suspect on $1,000 unsecured bond.
ROSTRAVERAssaults alleged: Thomas Welch, 58, of 321 Riverside Drive, Van Meter, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Welch of assaulting three people, threatening to kill one of them with a knife, in his residence about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. District Judge Charles Christner signed a warrant Wednesday for Welch’s arrest.
WASHINGTONWoman jailed: Monica A. Evans, 39, of 49 Grand View Drive, Waynesburg, is charged by Washington Health System police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse her of assaulting two employees at Washington Hospital, 155 Wilson Ave., about 2 p.m. Tuesday. She is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.