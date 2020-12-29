CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Donald Jackson, 28, of Duquesne, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with burglary, making terroristic threats, harassment, possessing a small amount of cocaine and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accused Jackson of attempting to break into the 1015 McKean Ave. residence of Heaven Hedgepath after sending her messages containing threats on her life about 8:15 p.m. Friday. He is in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
MONONGAHELAWoman wanted: Labria Lisa Henderson, 27, of 601 Park Manor Drive, Monessen, is charged by Monongahela police with robbery, theft, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse her of grabbing an acquaintance, Elizabeth Graulty, by the hair and forcing her from her car before stealing the vehicle about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 500 block of Oregon Street. District Judge James Saieva Jr. signed a warrant Friday for Henderson’s arrest.
NORTH FRANKLINAssault alleged: Donald Edward Martin III, 30, of 4 Zelt St., North Franklin Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Martin of spitting on an emergency medical technician’s face after police were summoned to a disturbance at his residence about 7:40 p.m. Friday. Martin is in Washington County jail on $75,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.