FINLEYVILLE
Man jailed: Edward Charles Gratton, 41, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Monongahela police with burglary, making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Gratton of appearing at the Lew Street residence of his former girlfriend, Mekala Ketter, and threatening to shoot her in the head about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 22. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set Monday by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
SOMERSET
Theft alleged: Ronald Ridge, 41, of 4 Walkertown Hill Road, Daisytown, is charged by state police with felony theft over allegations he stole 51 batteries and a portable generator valued at $12,197 while working for Baker’s Waterproofing, 570 Carlton Drive, between June and October, court records show. District Judge Curtis Thompson signed a warrant Monday for Ridges arrest.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Simeon Cryer, 27, of 705 1/2 Broad St., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he struck Mikiya Diefenderfer in the face in his residence about 7 p.m. Monday, court records show. Cryer is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.