FALLOWFIELD
Man jailed: Ernest Leroy Majors, 36, of 615 Fair St., Monongahela, is charged by state police with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities, flight, fleeing from police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse him of crashing his vehicle into a residence at 225 Wilson Road, ending a police pursuit about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
SOUTH STRABANE
Woman jailed: Lori Lynn Varner, 46, of 945 Idaho St., South Strabane Township, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Varner of slamming a door on an officer’s foot and throwing punches at police at her residence about 5:30 pm. Wednesday after stealing a decoration from a neighbor’s porch. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Varner to Washington County jail without bond after learning she fought with jail guards, online court records show.