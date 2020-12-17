CANTON
Theft alleged: Ashley Jade Garner, 19, of West Wylie Ave., was charged by state police with theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief for allegedly stealing two firearms from her mother’s residence at 293 Prigg Road. Police said sometime between Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Garner allegedly broke a box in her mother’s bedroom and stole the firearms from inside. Another relative allegedly saw on Facebook, Garner was attempting to sell the guns, according to the criminal complaint.
EAST BETHLEHEMThreat alleged: John Charles Cherup, 30, of 39 Taylor Ave., Clarksville, is charged by Centerville police with making terroristic threats and simple assault over allegations he threatened Austin Cherup with a gun about 3 p.m. Monday at 408 Front St., court records show. He is free on $30,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
DONEGALAssault alleged: James Robert Smith Janovich, 27, of 89 Highland Ave., West Alexander, is charged by Donegal police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he injured Hannah Orum’s neck during a disturbance at his residence about 5 p.m. Tuesday, court records show. He is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.