MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Maceo Adrese Saunders, 25, of 1651 Weirich Ave., Canton Township, is charged by Monessen police with simple assault, strangulation, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of grabbing Dashea Sweeney by the neck and slamming her into a wall about 6 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 400 block of Donner Avenue. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
MONONGAHELADrug arrest: Malik Devon Hull, 21, of 921 Leeds Ave., Monessen, is charged by Monongahela police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a cellphone, court records show. Police accuse him of having a brick of heroin and 24 doses of Oxycodine and reaching for a loaded handgun when officers approached his vehicle about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 600 block of Park Avenue. He is free on $35,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.