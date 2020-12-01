CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Anthony Nathanial Crews, 46, of 815 Washington Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, simple assault and false imprisonment, court records show. Police accuse Crews of kicking and striking Jamie Key, causing severe injuries about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence. He also is accused of refusing to allow her to leave to seek medical attention. Crews is in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
INDEPENDENCETheft alleged: Joseph D. Simons Jr., 43, of 24 B Windy Hill Lane, Hanover Township, is charged by McDonald police with theft, home improvement fraud and deceptive business practices, court records show. Police accuse him of accepting $3,500 from a resident of Taylor Street Feb. 28 for roofing work that hasn’t been completed. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charges Monday in a summons.
ROSTRAVERMan jailed: Nicholas Haluschak, 40, of Dravosburg, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, flight, fleeing from police, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, court records show. The charges stem from a pursuit that began about 8 p.m. Sunday on Route 51 at Simmons Lane and ended in Fayette County, where he crashed his vehicle. Police said Halushchak had heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine when he was taken into custody and later sent to Westmoreland County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Charles Christner.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: Scott Natoli, 24, of 95 Acheson Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he struck a female several times in her face about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at his residence, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
Man jailed: Raymond Jay Shinkle, 22, of 1040 Allison Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing a police officer and eight traffic summary violations after he led state police on a chase through Washington Friday night, which resulted in the officer crashing his vehicle. Trooper Marc Chieffallo initiated a traffic stop for a broken brake light on Hall Avenue about 10:15 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. He said once he exited his patrol car and took a step toward the car, the driver took off. The officer pursued, following him on Allison Avenue, “the wrong way at high speeds,” the affidavit said. The vehicle turned onto Tyler Avenue, where the officer struggled to make the turn and crashed, according to the criminal complaint. Police later identified and located Shinkle, who had an active warrant. He was arraigned Monday morning by District Judge Robert Redlinger and jailed on $10,000 bond.
W. BROWNSVILLEWoman jailed: Cassandrea Lynn Delgado, 51, of 620 Lewis St., Brownsville, is charged by state police with flight, fleeing from police, crack possession, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, court records show. Police accuse her of fleeing from a traffic stop about 8 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Boulevard and Route 88, ending when she crashed her vehicle and ran away. District Judge Joshua Kanalis denied bond in the case, sending her to Washington County jail.