DONEGAL
Assault alleged: John Robert Doak, 40, of 629 Dry Ridge Road, Donegal Township, was charged with simple assault, strangulation and harassment by township police Wednesday. Police accuse Doak of throwing a bottle at a woman and punching her at his residence Wednesday afternoon. He was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
WASHINGTON
Resisting arrest: James Riley May, 27, of 1105 First Street, Canonsburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and false identification by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled May over at East Wylie Avenue and Meadow Avenue for a traffic violation. May allegedly provided police with a false name and attempted to flee on foot. District Judge Joshua Kanalis denied bond, as May was on probation and had an active warrant for his arrest.
Liquor violation: State police cited the Circle K bar on West Chestnut Street for selling alcohol to a 19-year-old.