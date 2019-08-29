CECIL
Liquor law violation alleged: Cannon’s Chophouse at 1900 Main St. was cited by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for selling alcoholic beverages after its liquor license expired. The license expired on June 30, and the restaurant sold alcohol on several days in July before it was renewed, according to police.
HANOVER
Assault alleged: Zeke Andrew Metzgar, 24, of 327 Teets Road, Rochester, was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Metzgar punched a man several times during a concert at KeyBank Pavilion on Aug. 23.
Assault alleged: Joshua Michael Hickle, 32, of 121 Aetna St., Mingo Junction, Ohio, was charged with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 23 security guards were removing Hickle from KeyBank Pavilion following a fight and Hickle elbowed a guard in the face and scratched him in an attempt to escape.
NEW EAGLE
Resisting arrest charges: Justin Erik Lanetz, 30, of 4106 Squires Manor Lane, South Park, was charged with fleeing an officer, resisting arrest, speeding, reckless driving and disregarding traffic lanes by Monongahela police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Lanetz was driving 61 mph on State Route 837, where the speed limit is 25 mph, about 7 p.m. Aug. 23. When police attempted to pull him over he allegedly continued accelerating up to 80 mph. Lanetz pulled over near Houston Run Road. Lanetz was released from Washington County jail after posting $25,000 bond.
PETERS
Burglary charges: Seth Ryan Parr, 32, of 126 N. 20th St., Weirton, W.Va. was charged with burglary, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal mischief by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Parr broke into a home in the 100 block of Irishtown Road Extension about 11:40 a.m. Saturday and fled when police arrived. He was arrested in West Virginia for parole violations.
UNION
DUI, flight charges: Andrew Edward Rostosky, 35, of 150 Sylvania Drive, Pittsburgh, was charged with fleeing an officer, driving under the influence, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and careless driving by Monongahela police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Rostosky was driving south on State Route 88 at high speeds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When police attempted to pull him over, he allegedly turned onto the westbound lane of Mingo Church Road. A failed turn into a driveway left his vehicle stuck on a hillside, and Rostosky continued fleeing on foot, police said.