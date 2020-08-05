AMWELL
Assault alleged: Robert William McFall, 41, of 1120 E. National Pike, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he grabbed a woman by the neck and threw her to the floor about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in his residence, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
CECIL
Woman jailed: Ridge L. Adams, 29, of Cleveland, Ohio, is charged by township police with possessing a firearm without a license, possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number and driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show. Police said a handgun was seized from her during a traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on Vista Drive at Nine Eighty Road. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
MONONGAHELA
Officer assaulted: Richard Rudolf, 31, of 83 Sammy Angott Way, Washington, is charged by city police with assault by prisoner, aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Rudolf is accused of spitting on Monongahela police Officer Jeffrey Toth when he responded about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to 615 W. Main St. to take assault complaints from Jarrod Mitchell and Renne Allen. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WEST PIKE RUN
Theft alleged: Donald Glendenning, 59, of 2456 Browns Creek Road, Morris Township, Greene County, is charged by township police with felony theft over allegations he deceived Solomon Ford by inflating his downpayment on a truck by $4,150 Oct. 7, court records show. Police filed the charge Tuesday before District Judge Curtis Thompson.