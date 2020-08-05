CANTON
Crash: Benjamin David Hostetler, 19, of Leechburg, was charged by state police with driving under the influence and six traffic summary violations after he allegedly crashed into a fence and a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Avenue on June 27. Police said that about 12:53 p.m., they found Hostetler unconscious in the intersection of Wilmington Street and Baird Avenue. Tests later showed that Hostetler allegedly had THC and benzoylecgonine in his blood, according to the criminal complaint.
Crash: George Paul Locy, 29, of Avella, was charged by state police with DUI and five traffic summary violations after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle into a ditch in a construction site on South Hewitt Avenue about 2:35 a.m. June 27. Police said Locy was unable to stand up straight and allegedly admitted at the scene to drinking a few beers before driving. An initial breath test indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.22%.
Drug charges: Jeremy David Jones, 24, of 13 Royal Oaks Drive, Charleroi, was charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI after police allegedly found him slumped over the steering wheel in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on West Chestnut Street June 24. Police said they found six stamp bags of heroin in Jones’ car. According to the criminal complaint, Jones had multiple drugs in his system, including THC, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
SOMERSET
Woman jailed: Heather Renee Butler, 39, of 31 Emery Road, Somerset Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse her of grabbing and pushing Trooper Brian Grimes when he went to her residence about 3:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate unwanted messages she had received on social media. Butler is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.