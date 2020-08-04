AMWELL
Pair jailed: Jonathan Michael Wojtonek, 22, and Alma Lizbeth Hernandez, 23, both of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, are each charged by state police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse them of fighting with each other while Wojtonek drove a vehicle on Interstate 79 North near Amity Ridge Road about 7 p.m. Sunday. Wojtonek also is charged with marijuana possession, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent him to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. Hernandez is in custody on $5,000 bond.
CANTON
Drug charges: Chester Arron Hostutler, 33, of 320 Windy Gap Road, Aleppo, was charged by state police with receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving under suspension following a traffic stop early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 eastbound. In his vehicle, police allegedly found a stolen gun, suspected methamphetamine, empty bags, two glass pipes, a digital scale, a “heroin shooting kit,” and suspected marijuana, according to the criminal complaint. During a field sobriety test, police said Hostutler admitted to using meth and heroin before operating the vehicle. Hostutler was arraigned by District Judge James Saieva Saturday morning and released after he posted a $50,000 bond.
DONORA
Assault alleged: Ronald Michael Zaladonis, 41, of Highland Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. He is accused of punching his wife twice in the face and slamming her head into pavement about 8:40 p.m. Friday outside of their residence. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent him to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Wayne Morris Fedrick, 49, of 557 Conrad Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by city police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Fedrick of punching Steven Mosier in the face at a business in the 200 block of West Main Street about 8:45 p.m. Thursday. He is free on $2,500 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
NORTH STRABANE
Firearms violation: Donald James Miller, 21, of 624 S. Central Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by township police with possessing a firearm without a license, making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Miller is accused of pointing an unloaded handgun at off-duty police Officer Clay Shell during a road rage incident about 2 p.m. Friday on Interstate 79. Miller is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
SOUTH STRABANE
Two charged: Susan Parker, 43, and Michael Chun-Wai Yu, 61, both of 80 Crestview Drive, South Strabane Township, are each charged by township police with simple assault and harassment stemming from an alleged fight at their residence about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, court records show. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent them to Washington County jail, each on $5,000 bond.
UNION
Officer assaulted: Brady Allen Harpley, 26, of Finleyville, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Harpley of spitting on the face of a police officer following a disturbance about 12:05 a.m. Saturday at 22 Stout Ave. in Elrama. Harpley is free on $50,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.