CALIFORNIA
Woman wanted: Shaquisa Justine Sims, 26, of Uniontown, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, harassment, reckless endangerment and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse her of striking Raven Ramsey several times with her fist and a handgun about 3:50 p.m. Sunday at a residence on Fourth Avenue. District Judge Joshua Kanalis signed a warrant Monday for Sims’ arrest.
CENTERVILLE
Threat alleged: Timothy Scott Koon, 47, of Centerville, is charged by borough police with making terroristic threats over allegations he threatened to kill and burn Jamie Koon about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 18 at a residence on Malden Road, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis signed a warrant Monday for Koon’s arrest.
CHARTIERS
Domestic disturbance: Ryan Lee Duritza, 26, of 1200 McGovern Road, Houston, was charged by township police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following a domestic dispute Monday night at his residence. According to the criminal complaint, Duritza allegedly argued with his girlfriend after consuming alcohol throughout the day. He then allegedly used both hands to choke the woman “impeding her breathing,” the complaint said. Police said Duritza then allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair and threw her to the ground, before calling 911 and fleeing the scene.
FRANKLIN
Drug charges: Adam Wayne Knight, 27, of Nemacolin, was charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and 37 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident Aug. 8. Police said 37 pieces of drug paraphernalia were found in Knight’s car in the parking lot of Quality Inn Hotel. Police said Knight was also in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.
Drug charges: Joseph David Ayers, 35, of Cameron, W.Va., was charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, false identification to law enforcement and eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident at Sheetz Saturday morning. Police said while conducting a welfare check, they found eight rolls containing suspected methamphetamine, seven hypodermic needles, three metal tins containing suspected methamphetamine and heroin, two hypodermic needles with a yellow liquid in them along with other paraphernalia. Police said Ayers then gave police the wrong name to avoid apprehension because of an active felony arrest warrant out of West Virginia.
JEFFERSON
Pot plants seized: Sean William Wazenegger, 30, of 32 Church Road, Jefferson Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and harassment, court records show. Police said 28 marijuana plants were seized from his residence after troopers were sent there about 11:30 p.m. July 24 over domestic violence. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Gary Havelka.
NOTTINGHAM
Woman jailed: Rebecca Sue Moats, 36, of 1519 Sugar Run Road, Nottingham Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she struck John Millington several times and threatened to hit him with a hammer about 6 p.m. Sunday at her residence, court records show. Moats is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
SMITH
Theft alleged: Jeni Weaverling, 54, of 5 Maple St., Joffre, is charged by township police with felony theft and receiving stolen property over allegations she stole two rings valued at $9,000 from a former employer between Aug. 8 and 25 at a residence on Hindman Avenue, court records show. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.