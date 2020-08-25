CANTON
Assaults alleged: Billy Ray Cox, 32, of 605 Ewing St., Washington, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck three people in separate disturbances about 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Buena Vista Street, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CARROLLCharge is disturbance: Evonne M. Henderson, 42, of 30 Yankosky Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by township police with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse her of threatening to punch an officer in the face after creating a disturbance over her refusal to wear a face mask to enter the emergency department at Mon Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Monday in a summons.
CHARLEROIMan jailed: Joshua Allan Jones, 39, of 737 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct over allegations he struck Kimberley Snyder in the face about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in his residence, court records show. District Judge Ethan Ward sent him to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Hunter Logan Carlson, 20, of 25 Elm St., Monessen, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Carlson of threatening to shoot a man who intervened while Carlson was assaulting a juvenile female in the 400 block of Fallowfield Avenue about 9 p.m. Saturday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
CHARTIERSAssault alleged: Emmett Karl Betterson, 52, of 607 N. Main St., Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Charity Burnworth in the face and arm about 3 a.m. Saturday in his residence, court records show. District Judge Ethan Ward sent him to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.