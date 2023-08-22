SOMERSET
Assault alleged: James Douglas Maier III, 19, of Canonsburg, is charged by state police with assault of a law enforcement officer, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing an officer, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, police found Maier in the passenger seat of a car in the 400 block of Route 519 at about 1:43 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was wanted on a warrant for a simple assault charge. According to the complaint, Maier struck a state trooper in the chin and then fled across Route 519 into a wooded area. Police allegedly found a handgun under Maier's seat. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Maier to the Washington County jail without bond.
