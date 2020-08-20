CHARLEROI
Officers assaulted: Sarah Kristine Yocolano, 32, of 702 Crest Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, simple assault and disorderly conduct. She is accused of kicking two police officers during a traffic stop about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue Extension. Yocolano is in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
McDONALDWomen wanted: Talisha Dashway Agie, 26, and her sister, Tanyia Marie Agie, 21, both of Pittsburgh, are each charged by borough police with burglary, trespassing, theft, harassment and criminal mischief, court records show. The woman are accused of breaking into 105 North St. and fleeing upon seeing the resident there about 5:50 p.m. May 27. They also are accused of pouring an unknown substance in a box truck and stealing items from the vehicle. Senior District Judge Jesse Cramer signed a warrant Monday for their arrests.
ROSTRAVEROfficer assaulted: Connor Bailey Foreman, 19, who is homeless, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest, court records show. Foreman is accused of biting officer Martin Palla in the left arm while being taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman in a residence in the 1000 block of Tyrol Boulevard in Pricedale about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Wayne Vlasic.