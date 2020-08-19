CANONSBURG
Man jailed: Jamar F. Davis, 37, of 305 Grace Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with strangulation and simple assault over allegations he choked Jeanna Main about 11 p.m. Saturday in his residence, court records show. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
CANTON Assault alleged: Brandon Murrell Collins, 33, of Washington, was charged by state police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after he allegedly started a fight just before 1 p.m. Aug. 12 outside Circle K on Henderson Avenue. Collins allegedly punched a man.
CECIL
Man charged: Daniel Jacob Dailey, 28, of 105 Bell Ave., Burgettstown, is charged by state police with fleeing from police, marijuana possession and driving under the influence stemming from a pursuit of his motorcycle about 11 p.m. Friday on Interstate 79 South, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
CHARLEROI Man jailed: Robert Allen Pierce, 43, of 815 Shady Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of pouring gasoline on two of his neighbors and threatening to burn them at his residence about 10 p.m. Sunday. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
SOMERSET Drug case: Ryan Christopher Ritenour, 36, of 38 Junction St., Somerset Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of having 15 marijuana plants growing in a garden and heroin in his residence abut 3:45 p.m. Aug. 10. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond set Monday by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTONFirearm charge: James Fleetwood, 24, of 14 N. Main St., Washington, is charged by city police with possessing a handgun without a license, receiving stolen property and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of brandishing a stolen weapon during an argument with a woman in the 20 block of Central Avenue about 4 a.m. Sunday. Fleetwood is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.