CARROLL
Woman jailed: Sade Renee Pinkney, 24, of McKeesport, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse her of slapping a health care worker and threatening to kill the staff at Mon Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. She is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
CECIL
Shots fired: David Rombold, 32, of Cecil, and Jacob Edward Kelly, 20, of Bridgeville, are each charged by Cecil Township police with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse them of firing a handgun in woods on Klinger Road where two nearby houses were each struck with a bullet, one on Fieldcrest Drive and the other on McConnell Road. They are free on $50,000 unsecured bonds set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
DONORA
Man charged: Wade John Boyd, 54, of 1151 Marelda Drive, Donora, is charged by borough police with hindering the apprehension of his daughter, Gabrielle Boyd, at his residence about 7 p.m. Aug. 2. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Woman charged: Nichole Lynn Sickels, 48, of 560 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by Washington Health System police with making a false alarm and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse Sickels of going to the emergency room without being sick and refusing to leave after a physician cleared her. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.