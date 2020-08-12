MONONGAHELA
Man charged: Ray R. Chacko, 53, of Philadelphia, is charged by city police with resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct stemming from a disturbance at 163 W. Main St. about 9:50 p.m. Monday, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
North BELLE VERNONWoman charged: Gina Marie May, 35, of 937 Graham St., North Belle Vernon, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault and fleeing from police, court records show. Police accuse her of nearly striking a borough police officer near her residence about 3:15 p.m. July 21 prior to a vehicle pursuit into Monessen. District Judge Charles Christner issued the charges Monday in a summons.
ROBINSON
Man jailed: Aaron Daniel Wells, 37, of Pomeroy, Ohio, is charged by McDonald police with simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Wells of striking Amanda Martin in the head and smashing the windshield on her pickup truck about 10:20 p.m. Sunday. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.