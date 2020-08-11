BENTLEYVILLE
Pair charged: Arizonia Rai Applegarth, 30, of Butler; Brittany Ann David, 22, of Bentleyville; Matthew Jacob Hall, 24, of Fayette City; and Brian Alexander Kerns, 27, of Bentleyville, are each charged by state police with corruption of minors, resisting arrest, providing alcohol to minors, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, court records show. The charges stem from a disturbance about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at David’s residence at 510 Main St. David also is charged with aggravated assault over charges she assaulted a state trooper. Applegarth is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson. David, Hall and Kerns are free on $5,000 bond.
CHARTIERSMan jailed: Sean Paul McKim, 22, of 374 Grace Ave. Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse him of shoving a relative, forcing her to cut her thumb on a fan, about 7 a.m. Saturday at his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
NORTH STRABANEAssault alleged: Lori Ann Starrcrow, 42, of Bethel Park, is charged by state police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct over allegations she struck Louis Vernyl several times in a vehicle stopped along Interstate 79 North about 11 p.m. Saturday, court records show. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
PETERSAssault alleged: Peter Charles Balash, 56, of 316 Squire Lane, Peters Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck a boy in his face in his residence about 11:30 p.m. Friday. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.