NORTH STRABANE
Vehicle theft: Brandon Watson Gentry, 35, of Theodore, Ala., is charged with theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to deliver. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Coachside Drive about 11 p.m. Friday. A woman told police Gentry took her car without permission, and also stole cash from her purse. Police said he also charged more than $200 to her debit card. Police found the suspect at Meadows Racetrack & Casino. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent him to the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
Police chase: George Edward Strimel, 51, of 124 Galley Road, North Strabane Township, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing an officer, resisting arrest and several traffic violations. Police said Strimel, who was driving a motorcycle, ran a red light at the intersection of Weavertown and Washington roads about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He sped away from police, reaching speeds of 90 mph. He stopped in the 300 block of Galley Road, but drove away as an officer grabbed him, causing the officer to fall to the ground, according to police. Strimel wrecked his motorcycle a short time later. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Strimel to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.