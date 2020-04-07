DONORA
Assault alleged: Blair Daniel Laro Tartt, 19, of 521 Second St., Donora, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing from police, court records show. Police accuse Tartt of nearly striking a police officer with his vehicle while refusing orders to stop at a convenience store in the 800 block of Meldon Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
NORTH STRABANEMan jailed: David Matthew Suprich, 51, of 325 Locust St., North Strabane Township, is charged by township police with trespassing and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of entering a neighbor’s residence without permission about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.